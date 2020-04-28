On the Rice Lake City Council agenda for its April 28 meeting is a resolution to allow "Limited Reopening of Rice Lake Businesses & Local Government Offices."
This was placed on the agenda yesterday at the request of Mayor Michael Diercks. The reopening plan described is similar to that of the City of Hartford, which, as of April 27, is allowing businesses to reopen.
The order is in conflict with Gov. Tony Evers' Safer At Home order, which lasts until May 26.
Dog groomers, upholsterers, lawnmower repair shops and other nonessential businesses that able to offer contactless services can reopen this week, the latest loosening of Wisconsin's stay-at-home order designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday. But some businesses remain unable to legally open early.
City administrator Curt Snyder is recommending that the City's legal counsel first be consulted before approving such an order. He stated legal counsel Arnold Koehler should be asked to help determine whether it is "legally possible and prudent" to do so.
The City Council agenda and informational packet is available here.
The Council will meet at 7 p.m. via video conference, which the public may observe. The link is here.
Public appearances are suspended for this meeting.
Editor's Note: The Chronotype's current press deadline conflicts with Rice Lake City Council meetings. So outcomes of the City Council's meet will not be included in this week's issue. But news of the meeting will be posted online Wednesday.
