People of RL District 2, heads up.

You have a terrific person running for City Council. Gina Sookiayak was born and raised in Barron County after a teaching stint in Alaska, where she met and married Harvey. She returned to teach in Barron County.

I know her work ethic after working with her in the Prairie Farm and Cameron school districts where she taught first grade. She recently took a position teaching communications at WITC.

Gina knows the needs of families; she and Harvey have four beautiful school-age children. This family of strong faith has lived in Rice Lake for the last six years. She knows your needs, is down to earth in her approach, practical and open-minded. She is fair and balanced in her approach.

Gina will listen to you.

She will fight for and represent your needs.

Please, get out and vote for Gina Sookiayak on April 6.

Jill Alton

Rice Lake

