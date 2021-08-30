In recognition of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of 9/11/2001, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 6 miles east of Rice Lake on Highway 48, is including a tribute to local First Responders as part of the regular Sunday worship service on Sept. 12 at 10:15 a.m.
The Church Council would like to invite local first responders (fire, ambulance, law enforcement) both active and retired, to attend.
Please come in uniform if you wish. A coffee fellowship will follow the service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.