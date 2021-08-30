In recognition of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of 9/11/2001, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 6 miles east of Rice Lake on Highway 48, is including a tribute to local First Responders as part of the regular Sunday worship service on Sept. 12 at 10:15 a.m.

The Church Council would like to invite local first responders (fire, ambulance, law enforcement) both active and retired, to attend.

Please come in uniform if you wish. A coffee fellowship will follow the service.

