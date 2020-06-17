BB_0878.jpg

Reclaimed barn wood adorns The White Stag in downtown Rice Lake. 

A downtown beer and wine bar has announced it will close at the end of this month. The White Stag opened in June of 2016 serving craft beer, wine, small entrées and desserts.

In 2017, The White Stag won a Wisconsin Main Street Assn. award. Heather Haller, owner of the business at 208 N. Main St., received the Best Interior Renovation under $50,000. Haller renovated the space  with reclaimed barn wood and other rustic features.

Haller will continue to operate the Badger Brew Coffee Loft and Woodland Coffee Roasters next door.

The White Stag’s hours until closing are Wednesday through Saturday 6-10 p.m.

Tags

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments