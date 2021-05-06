Students from Rice Lake and Barron were among more than 100 students and student groups recognized at UW-Stout’s annual Leadership Awards program held virtually April 28.
Sarah Webber of Rice Lake, who is majoring in packaging and worked at Smiths Medical, was one of 21 students who received the Outstanding Cooperative Education and Internship Program Student of the Year Award.
More than 700 students participated in co-ops and internships in the past year through Career Services.
The winners were selected by the program's Advisory Committee for excellence and achievements in their positions, for contributions to their employers and for academic achievement.
Kylie Amundson of Barron received the Wood Medallion, which is given annually to seniors who have been active in student activities and exhibited an outstanding degree of leadership while at UW-Stout. Winners are chosen by a committee representing students, faculty and staff.
The medallion, given to 13 seniors this year, is the highest nonacademic award for students.
The Leadership Awards event was sponsored by the Involvement Center, Stout Student Association, Career Services and the Office of International Education. The ceremony was held virtually and can be viewed at connect.uwstout.edu/involvement/leadershipawards.
