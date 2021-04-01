On March 31, the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned the Wisconsin mask mandate previously issued by Governor Tony Evers, concluding the governor's continued extension of the mandate was unlawful.
In response to the ruling, Rice Lake Area School District Administrator Randy Drost said, "I have had inquiries regarding this decision, and more specifically, if we will continue to require the wearing of facial coverings in the Rice Lake Area School District."
Drost added, "The Rice Lake Area School District Board of Education took action last July to require the use of facial coverings throughout the district. To do something different would require action by the Board of Education. This topic will be an agenda item for the next Board of Education meeting, which will take place on Monday, April 12. After that meeting, I will be communicating with district families and staff members regarding any decision that is made."
