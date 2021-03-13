Rice Lake Area Free Clinic reopens

The Rice Lake Area Free Clinic, located at the Medical Arts Building at 1035 N. Main St., Rice Lake, has reopened and is starting its 11th year. Those seeking their services should enter at the ground level at the back of the building on the lake side. It is open Tuesday evenings, starting at 4 p.m. No appointments are needed, but those seeking medical help should call ahead at 715-736-3733 so an adequate number of volunteer providers are available.
Half of the 10-member board has served since the clinic first opened its doors in June 2010. They include PA-C Clare Jantry, president; Dr. Lisa Mink, vice president; Dr. John Henningsen, secretary; Lisa Janty, treasurer; and Dr. Mark Nymo. Clinic director Mike Farrell, an RN, is the only paid staff member.
"It's a passion project for many of us," said Clare Janty. She, along with others on the board, have taken trips across the world to bring healthcare to those in need before realizing there are many across the town also in need. "Let's take care of our own in our own communities," she said, and just like that the Rice Lake Area Free Clinic began.
Others who have joined the board in its first decade are Cindy Paulsen, Nancy Kraft, Dr. Byron Crouse and Public Health Director Laura Sauve.
The focus area of the Rice Lake Area Free Clinic is Washburn, Barron and Rusk counties. But Janty said the word "area" is important, as it is the only free clinic between Superior to the north and Menomonie, Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire to the south. She said their patients come from far and wide across the region.
The board president said they tried to keep the free clinic open as long as they could in 2020 but shut down during spikes in COVID cases in July and again November-January.
Even though the clinic building was closed during parts of the year, the volunteer staff still saw 52 new patients among 382 total patients in 2020.
"We tried to do it from the parking lot, one at a time," Janty said of their effort to continue long after many other businesses had closed. "We did not want our patients to go without their medications or the care they needed.
"When we were closed, we instituted a telemedicine platform," she added. "I think it will help us as we grow."
She said the new provider/patient venue worked especially well with medication reviews and behavioral health. She said the telemedicine option has also worked well for those who have to work on Tuesday nights or for other reasons are not able to meet in person.
The clinic's efforts focus on primary care, preventive care and chronic disease management. The top three conditions the clinic volunteers treat are asthma, diabetes and high blood pressure. The clinic also offers physical therapy services on the second and fourth Tuesdays, a diabetes educator on the third Tuesday, dietitian and behavioral health counseling as scheduled, and orthopedics ophthalmology, nephrology and dermatology by referral.
The clinic is unable to provide psychiatric services or medication management.
Unique from other free clinics that typically have one healthcare partner, the Rice Lake Area Free Clinic has four — Marshfield Clinic, Mayo Clinic, Cumberland Healthcare and Spooner Healthcare. Janty said they rotate the lab work required and support the free clinic in many other ways.
"When you come to the free clinic, it is free," said Janty, explaining that clinic is part of a purchasing consortium called Volunteers in Medicine.
"We are totally funded by donations," she said, acknowledging past donations by former resident and benefactor Foster Friess, service groups and local businesses. "It is because of the generosity of the area that we have been able to continue to provide services."
The Rice Lake Community Health Foundation offers an annual matching grant, and the United Way has supported its efforts with a grant for four volunteers to take an online course to better communicate with Spanish-speaking patients.
Once the staff was all vaccinated at Cumberland Healthcare in January, they were given the OK to reopen the free clinic. They started out slowly in February and are now ready to help any or all who are uninsured or underinsured.
"We're happy to be up and running again," Janty said, knowing there is a need more than ever to help those who have no where else to turn.
Like the board, she said many of the clinic's volunteers have been with them since the beginning. She reminds the public that clinic volunteers do not have to have medical training as there is always a need for greeters/traffic control helpers, those who could contribute by providing snacks or lending a hand with janitorial jobs or office work.
Their mission from the start has been to create a healthier community by providing services to the uninsured and/or underinsured in the area. Patients should bring proof of income, tax return or check stubs.
To ensure the future stability of the clinic, an endowment fund has been established and charitable, memorial or other donations of any size are welcomed. They can be sent to: Rice Lake Area Free Clinic-VIM, 1035 N. Main St., Suite G02, Rice Lake, WI 54868. Or go to info@rlafc.org for more information.
