A ribbon-cutting took place Saturday at noon at  the new inclusive playground for all ages and abilities at Anderson Park in Barron. The Barron Kiwanis Club wrote and received a $25,000 grant to get the project started. The Barron County Sunrise Rotary Club gave a significant monetary donation, the Barron City Council donated monetary and in-kind toward it, and more than 60 businesses and organizations and more than 120 individuals contributed funds. Many of them also helped with the installation as part of a true "community build." The play equipment features multi-sensory options and designed for multiple-person use. The rubberized surface bordered with wood chips finalized the project.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments