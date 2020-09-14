A ribbon-cutting took place Saturday at noon at the new inclusive playground for all ages and abilities at Anderson Park in Barron. The Barron Kiwanis Club wrote and received a $25,000 grant to get the project started. The Barron County Sunrise Rotary Club gave a significant monetary donation, the Barron City Council donated monetary and in-kind toward it, and more than 60 businesses and organizations and more than 120 individuals contributed funds. Many of them also helped with the installation as part of a true "community build." The play equipment features multi-sensory options and designed for multiple-person use. The rubberized surface bordered with wood chips finalized the project.
featured
Ribbon-cutting officially opens new playground
- Ruth Erickson/Rice Lake Chronotype
-
-
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.