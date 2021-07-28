On Wednesday an independent shooting review panel, made up of law enforcement firearm instructors and law enforcement administrators, met to review the July 14 incident in Mikana.
As a result of the review, the panel found no violation of any department policy, the deputy followed all training and standards use of force procedures and the use of force was justified to protect the deputy and the citizens in the area.
The deputy has been taken off paid administrative leave and placed back on active duty.
