Barron County Retired Educators has set its fall meeting at Red's Grill and Bar in Chetek on Nov. 4. All retired teachers, administrators and support staff are invited to join. The program includes a review from the Wisconsin Retired Educators Association convention.
Diane Wilcenski, WREA executive secretary, is the guest speaker. She will have a message on current happenings in state education and is a membership motivator.
Registration with coffee and treats starts at 10 a.m., followed by the program at 10:30 a.m.
Make reservations by Oct. 29. To register for the program and lunch, call: Keith Kolpack at 715-418-0563, Sandy Steiner at 715-234-4085, or Kathy Osterloth at 715-234-4193.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.