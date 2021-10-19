Barron County Retired Educators has set its fall meeting at Red's Grill and Bar in Chetek on Nov. 4. All retired teachers, administrators and support staff are invited to join. The program includes a review from the Wisconsin Retired Educators Association convention.

Diane Wilcenski, WREA executive secretary, is the guest speaker. She will have a message on current happenings in state education and is a membership motivator.

Registration with coffee and treats starts at 10 a.m., followed by the program at 10:30 a.m.

Make reservations by Oct. 29. To register for the program and lunch, call: Keith Kolpack at 715-418-0563, Sandy Steiner at 715-234-4085, or Kathy Osterloth at 715-234-4193.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments