Restricted use of the Barron County Government Center has been extended to July 1 by the Barron County Board of Supervisor's Property Committee at the recommendation of county Administrator Jeff French.

French noted, "I am requesting the committee continue to not allow use of the Government Center meeting rooms for other outside entities unless the activity is directly related to county business. The only exception to this policy would be for state or federal functions that are educational in nature and controlled, e.g. size, masks, social distancing, etc., by the controlling entity."

French added, "The two county committees that can continue to meet in the auditorium are the Fair Board and the Economic Development Committee."

At its meeting Monday, Property Committee members Dana Heller and Bob Rogers made and seconded the motion to extend its limited use.

