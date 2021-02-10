Residents, staff at Vista Prairie at Brentwood get vaccine

Pictured getting their first round of the COVID-19 vaccine are Brentwood residents Pauline and Red Eidahl, together, just like they have been for their 74 years of marriage.

 Photo submitted

Fifty-two residents and staff of Vista Prairie at Brentwood senior living got their first round of COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday, Jan. 29.

Brentwood’s vaccinations wrapped up the first round for all nine Vista Prairie communities, totaling 875 shots across Minnesota and northern Iowa. The second-round vaccines come to Brentwood on Feb. 26.

Brentwood employs a staff of 40, caring for residents in 28 assisted living apartments and 19 memory care suites.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments