Residents, staff at Vista Prairie at Brentwood get vaccine

Fifty-two residents and staff of Vista Prairie at Brentwood senior living got their first round of COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday, Jan. 29.
Brentwood’s vaccinations wrapped up the first round for all nine Vista Prairie communities, totaling 875 shots across Minnesota and northern Iowa. The second-round vaccines come to Brentwood on Feb. 26.
Brentwood employs a staff of 40, caring for residents in 28 assisted living apartments and 19 memory care suites.
