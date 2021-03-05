An open invitation is extended to women to attend Stonecroft’s Joint Outreach Meeting on March 15, at 6:30 p.m. at Norske Nook in Rice Lake. Wearin’ of the Green is in order for St. Patrick’s Day and the arrival of spring.
Kasey Rena and Heidi Fauske, local gals, will be providing special music.
Laurie Kimball, from Minneapolis, will be the guest speaker. The title of her talk is “Moving On!” She explores some tips about moving on physically, emotionally and spiritually.
The registration cost is $8, which includes supper and beverage. Reservations for this meeting can be made by calling Gladys Huset at 715-837-1445 or Barbara Millerman at 715-637-4114 by March 12. The restaurant will be closed to the public and needs to limit the group size to 40 individuals. Safety practices will be followed. Registration begins at 6 p.m.
Further information about the meeting can be obtained by calling Millerman. Stonecroft Ministries is headquartered in Kansas City, Mo. There are no membership dues or registration fees to attend; all women are welcome.
