Although the lights did not create performances on the Red Barn Theatre stage in 2020, the opportunity to make numerous improvements to the theatre was successful. Volunteers, friends and board members donated their time and talents guided by the leadership of Terry Wiesner, Boyd Stearns and Chris Olsen.
The old stage and floor including old log beams under the stage were removed and replaced, a new base floor under the stage was installed with new risers to support the new stage. To allow flexibility and multi level stage design the new modular platform stage was constructed. Improvements were made to stage wings, the proscenium, and new sound deadening fiberboard was applied to the stage surface.
In the gallery below a new ceiling was rebuilt. The audience will now walk on a newly painted, sloped incline as the steps have been removed.
Removal of the old stage materials, discarding old, unusable costumes, props, and scenery pieces created more storage space.
Workshop spaces such as props, Lighting, and rehearsal areas have additional storage. An overall cleanup of the outside grounds around buildings and new entrances was completed.
The Red Barn Board of Directors is excited to welcome the public back for its 2021 season which begins June 16 with "Ripcord," a comedy, taking place in a Senior Living Facility. Reservations for this show began Tuesday, by telephone only: 715-234-8301 or 1-888-686-3770.
