Garbage and recycling containers left in streets for prolonged periods can inhibit street sweeping and snow removal efforts. Rice Lake Community Services Department requests that containers be placed in driveways or behind the curb and then be promptly removed when empty. 

The City of Rice Lake’s current waste and recycling collection contractor will remain so for another 10 years after the City Council accepted its bid for the service at its April 14 meeting. 

Republic Services bid, totaling approximately $7.49 million, came in about $180,00 less than a bid from Independent Sanitation & Recycling. A third bid by Waste Management was not considered because it did not meet the city’s criteria. 

Republic’s bid amount is subject to fuel costs and tipping fees at the Barron County Incinerator. 

City staff concluded, “If the Council believes the next 10 years will be quite stable, then Republic’s bid is probably the most advantageous. If, however, the Council believes the only thing that will remain stable is the state tipping fee and that fuel and [incinerator] cost will increase along with participation in recycling, then Independent’s bid will likely be the most cost-effective.”

Republic’s bid included seven deviations from the City’s criteria in its request for proposals. Deviations pertained to insurance, recycling specifications, damage to pavement and other conditions. 

But the City Council motion to accept the bid did so only under the condition that Republic waive the deviations, which it agreed to do.

Republic, formerly Allied Waste, has served as the City’s residential waste hauling contractor since 2007. For commercial waste/recycling service, four private haulers operate within the city limits. 

 

 

