The City of Rice Lake’s current waste and recycling collection contractor will remain so for another 10 years after the City Council accepted its bid for the service at its April 14 meeting.
Republic Services bid, totaling approximately $7.49 million, came in about $180,00 less than a bid from Independent Sanitation & Recycling. A third bid by Waste Management was not considered because it did not meet the city’s criteria.
Republic’s bid amount is subject to fuel costs and tipping fees at the Barron County Incinerator.
City staff concluded, “If the Council believes the next 10 years will be quite stable, then Republic’s bid is probably the most advantageous. If, however, the Council believes the only thing that will remain stable is the state tipping fee and that fuel and [incinerator] cost will increase along with participation in recycling, then Independent’s bid will likely be the most cost-effective.”
Republic’s bid included seven deviations from the City’s criteria in its request for proposals. Deviations pertained to insurance, recycling specifications, damage to pavement and other conditions.
But the City Council motion to accept the bid did so only under the condition that Republic waive the deviations, which it agreed to do.
Republic, formerly Allied Waste, has served as the City’s residential waste hauling contractor since 2007. For commercial waste/recycling service, four private haulers operate within the city limits.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.