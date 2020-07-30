Rendzvous cancelled; Pioneer Village closing for 2 weeks

Due to the dangerous COVID-19 situation in Barron County, the Pioneer Village Rendezvous has been cancelled, and the Pioneer Village Museum will be closed to the public for the next 2 weeks.
"We take the health and safety of our visitors, volunteers, and staff very seriously and our staff will continue to monitor the situation as it progresses," it posted on its Facebook page. "We share in your disappointment when events have to be missed until next year, and we look forward to coming out stronger on the other side of this.
"Please continue to watch this page, as well as our website https://www.pioneervillagemuseum.org for the most current information regarding our events, COVID-19 updates, and changes."
