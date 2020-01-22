Rehearsals begin; musicians invited

Three different musical ensembles will gather and rehearse during the spring semester at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire—Barron County in Rice Lake giving adult, college-level and advanced high school instrumentalists and vocalists the opportunity to develop and share their talents.
The Communiversity Symphonic Band will hold its first rehearsal of the semester on Monday, Feb. 3. Instrumentalists from the community and university will rehearse on Mondays from 7-9 p.m. in preparation for their spring concert scheduled for April 19.
Director Mike Joosten has a bachelor’s degree from UW-La Crosse and master’s degree from Southern Oregon University. He has retired from teaching instrumental music in the Cameron School District, where he directed the high school and middle school concert bands, marching band, and jazz ensembles. Joosten has been directing the Communiversity Symphonic Band since 2001.
Area vocalists are invited to join the Red Cedar Choir, which will begin rehearsals on Thursday, Feb. 6. The choir will rehearse Thursdays from 7-9 p.m. in preparation for their spring concert April 19.
The Red Cedar Choir is a partnership with the UWEC-BC Music Department and vocalists from throughout the region. It is open to all community members, high school age and older. An audition may be required for new members. Beth Joosten, Assistant Director of Choral Activities at UW-Eau Claire, returns to direct this spring. Joosten has directed the Red Cedar Choir since 2012.
Brass instrumentalists and percussionists are invited to join the Northwinds British Brass Band. Instrumentation includes cornet, French horn, flugel horn, trombone, baritone, euphonium, tuba and percussion. This ensemble will practice on Sundays from 6-8 p.m. beginning on Feb. 9, with a concert scheduled for June 16 in Rice Lake’s Veteran’s Memorial Park. An audition may be required for new members.
Brass band director Anastasia Traicoff-Stratioti is a graduate of UW-Eau Claire with degrees in instrumental and choral education; she currently teaches at Cameron Elementary School.
All music ensembles will rehearse in the music room of the Fine Arts building at UWEC-BC, 1800 College Drive, Rice Lake. Cost to participate in each ensemble is $20 per semester. Pre-registration is encouraged at uwec.ly/barronce or by calling 715-836-3636. Registrations with cash or check payment will also be accepted at the first rehearsal of each ensemble.
