Registration for the t-ball, coach pitch, minors, majors, Babe Ruth and traveling programs for youth baseball in Rice Lake is underway.
Visit www.ricelakebaseball.com for registration information. All leagues begin in early May and run through late June. Register by April 10 to avoid late fees.
T-ball is for kids ages 5 and 6, born on or after Sept. 1, 2015, with coach pitch for ages 7 and 8. T-ball plays one game, Saturday mornings, per week, while the coach pitch league plays Tuesdays and Thursday each week. All other equipment besides a glove are provided for those in t-ball and coach pitch.
Minors is for 9- and 10-year-olds with ages 11 and 12 at the majors level. Babe Ruth includes ages 13-15. At the minor and major league level players will need their own glove, gray baseball pants, belt and athletic shoes. Babe Ruth players need a glove, white baseball pants, belt, socks and baseball shoes. Metal cleats are allowed for Babe Ruth, but not permitted for minor and major levels.
Minors plays Tuesdays and Thursdays, while both majors and Babe Ruth play Mondays and Wednesdays.
Those ages 9-15 can also sign up for the traveling teams. Registration fee includes a personalized jersey and hat. League play includes 3-5 weekend tournaments where travel is required and may include overnight stays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.