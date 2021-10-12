Registrations for season No. 53 of the Boys Basketball League of Rice Lake are now being taken online on the league’s website, bbl-rl.com, according to league secretary and website coordinator Marty Helgeson.
The Boys Basketball League is open to boys grades eight and under. Players in grades 3-6 begin practice sessions in late October-early November and continues through mid-March, while seventh and eighth graders begin in early December, after middle school seasons end, and conclude in mid-March. Fee will be $35 per player. Boys in 4K through grade two meet on Saturday mornings beginning in early January. Cost per player is $30 which includes a team shirt.
Players in grades 5-8 that attend Rice Lake schools also have the opportunity to participate on traveling teams. Traveling team fees are $50 for athletes in grades seven and eight and $25 for athletes in grades five and six.
To assist league officials in the organizational process, registrations should be submitted by Oct. 16.
More information about the program and the various teams and leagues available can be found online by visiting the league website.
