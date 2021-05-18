The Barron-Polk Counties Tractor Safety certification course is June 14-17 at Barron High School. The program runs from 8:30 a.m.t o 3:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of that week and 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday. Cost is $20 per person.
Tractor Safety certification is designed to meet both state and federal requirements for youth under 16 years old. The program covers 12-cto 13-year-olds operating tractors or self-propelled implements on public roads under direction of their parents or guardians or for work related to their family farm.
Youth attending will learn how to safely operate a tractor, identify potentially hazardous situations and reduce the risk of injury in those situations.
Participants will be given the opportunity to practice their driving skills and safety understanding through hands-on learning. Each student must successfully and safely drive a tractor and two-wheel implement through an obstacles course.
To successfully complete the Tractor Safety certification program, youths must be at least 12 years old at the time of the course, attend 24 hours of instructional training, pass a written examination and successfully complete a practical driving exam which demonstrates tractor driving ability.
To register for the course, contact the Barron County UW-Extension Office at 715-537-6256, or visit their website at barron.extension.wisc.edu. Look for the course information and print the brochure to register and mail to: Barron County Extension Office, Barron County Government Center, 335 E. Monroe Ave. Barron, WI 54812.
