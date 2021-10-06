Registration deadline is Oct. 18 for a free new program, Positive Parenting Program — Teens, aimed for parents of youths ages 12-16 and offered via Zoom.
"We are excited to announce the next parenting series being offered by UW-Madison, Division of Extension," said Missy Bablick of the Extenson's Barron County office. "Please share this information with anyone you may know that would be interested or benefit from participating in our newest program. We depend on partnerships, word of mouth, organizations and schools to get this information into the hands of parents. Also, direct invites can motivate someone to register and benefit their family for years to come."
Topics include: raising responsible teenagers, coping with teenagers emotions, raising competent teenagers, getting teenagers to cooperate, getting teenagers connected and reducing family conflict.
The Positive Parenting Program —Teens Seminar and Discussion Group series is being held virtually over Zoom from the comfort of home. The next series starts Tuesday, Oct. 26 and runs through Dec. 7, with morning or evening options. The morning option is from 9-10:30 a.m. and evening option is from 7-8:30 p.m.
This class is being offered free, for residents of Barron, Burnett, and Washburn counties, and for out-of-county residents the fee of $10 covers the cost of shipping materials to participants. Register online at: http://bit.ly/TriplePTeen.
