The Donut Dash, a fundraiser for the Barron County Shop With a Cop program, is back after a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The sixth-annual Barron County Cops & Robbers Donut Dash will start at 8:30 a.m. on July 17 at the Barron County Fairgrounds. It will also be the fifth year law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty will be honored.
The run/walk previously scheduled for last July had to be canceled due to the pandemic, but at this point the Barron County Sheriff’s Department feels that Barron County is strong enough to start the fundraiser up again. Everyone is asked to take the safety precautions they feel are necessary to have a comfortable and safe run.
Fallen officers will be honored as at the last run. All registered participants can run/walk in honor of a fallen officer by affixing a sticker to themselves that contains the name and photo of a fallen officer. All of the fallen officer’s in the U.S. for the last year will be represented.
The run/walk will start just inside the entrance to the fairgrounds. The Cops & Robbers Donut Dash 5K is put on by the Sheriff's Department and all proceeds go to the Barron County Law Enforcement Foundation and are used directly to fund the Shop With a Cop program. Even with the pandemic, the 2020 holiday season saw 70 kids provided with gift cards to shop for their families. In years past, they were able to shop with deputies and officers from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, State Patrol, Wisconsin DNR and the Barron, Chetek, Cumberland, Four Corners, Rice Lake, and Turtle Lake police departments. Officers hope to continue that during the 2021 holiday season and look forward to shopping and having dinner with the children this year.
Every paid registration receives free Saturday admission to the fair, a race bib, and a guaranteed T-shirt if registered before June 18. After June 18, the extra T-shirts are first-come, first-served for registrants. Also, there will be donuts. Lots of donuts.
Not a runner? Participants are welcome to walk the route. This event is for fun and a good cause. The past few years some participants dressed in costumes. “Prison” themes seemed to be popular. Don’t forget to bring a strollers — the little ones will have fun too and kids under 7 are free. Due to the potential for hot weather, bringing dogs is not encouraged.
Registration is available the morning of the run/walk at the fairgrounds from 7 to 8 a.m. just inside the entry. For more information go to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page or look for the Cops & Robbers Donut Dash 5K event on Facebook. Email barrondonutdash@gmail.com with any questions.
