The Otters Swim Club has announced registration is nearing for the 2021-2022 swim season, which runs from Oct. 25 through Feb. 6, 2022. Online registration will be open from Sept. 27 to Oct. 10. The link to register online can be found at the Otters' Facebook page or at ottersswimclub.com. New swimmers or swimmers who are unsure of their ability level may come to the Rice Lake Pool to complete a brief swim test on Sept. 27 or 30 from 5-6:30 p.m. Swimmers should bring a swimsuit and goggles.
The bronze level program is designed for swimmers who have passed level three swimming lessons and want to learn competitive swimming strokes and techniques. This group is ideal for ages 7-10 who want to try swim club for the first time or were in the bronze group before. Cost for the Bronze Level program is $170 per swimmer. This group will swim Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4-5 p.m. at the Rice Lake Pool.
The silver level program is designed for swimmers who are proficient in all four strokes and will emphasize further refinement of stroke technique and endurance. Cost for the silver level program is $190 per swimmer. This group will swim Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4-6 p.m. and Fridays from 4-5 p.m.
The gold level program is designed for swimmers with competitive swimming experience and will focus on advanced stroke technique, conditioning and race strategy. Cost of the gold level program is $220 per swimmer. This group will swim Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 4-6 p.m.; and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-8 p.m.
For additional assistance, please email ottersswimclub123@gmail.com.
