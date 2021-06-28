Registration is open for youth interested in playing in the fall season of the Rice Lake Soccer Association.
The recreation league includes teams for 5U/6U, 7U/8U and 9U/10U. Athletes on the 9U/10U can also participate in the travel league.
Recreation and travel leagues begin Aug. 16 and run through early October.
Recreation league practice occurs at Moon Lake Park on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:45-6:45 p.m. The fee for 5U/6U play is $25, 7U/8U is at $30 and $50 for 9U/10U.
The travel league has teams for 9U/10U, 11U/12U, 13U/14U/15U and 19U girls. Players for the 9U/10U travel team must sign-up for the recreation league as well. Cost is $20 for 9U/10U, $80 for both the 11U/12U and 13U/14U/15U teams. The 19U team is only for high school girls and registration costs $35.
11U/12U and 13U/14U/15U teams practice at Moon Lake Park Tuesdays and Thursdays 5:45-7:15 p.m. Practice times for 19U is to be determined.
Registration for both leagues closes July 25. A $20 late fee will be assessed for late registrants. A link to register can be found at rlysa.com.
The Rice Lake Soccer Association is in need of coaches. Licensed coaches and assistant coaches for travel teams will be paid season stipends depending on the division coached and license level. Contact info@rlysa.com for more information on coaching clinics to become licensed. Coaches for recreation league will be reimbursed their child's registration fee at the end of the season.
For more information about the fall season soccer season visit facebook.com/ricelakesoccer or rlysa.com, or email info@rlysa.com.
