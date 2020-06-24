Registration begins for summer school

Summer Academy 2020 for students who just finished Grades 4K-8 was approved by the Rice Lake Board of Education at its virtual meeting on June 22. Online registration and course selection started June 23.
Session 1 will take place July 20-31 and Session 2 will follow Aug. 3-14. It will take place at Tainter Elementary and the Rice Lake Middle School on Monday through Friday from 8-11:40 a.m.
Due to COVID-19, out of districts students are not accepted this year. Visitors and fields trips will not be allowed.
Each staff member and student attending must do a daily health assessment before arriving at school. Staff will be required to wear a cloth face covering; students will have the option of wearing one or not.
Bussing to summer school will be provided; however parents are encouraged to transport their students as often as possible to decrease the spread of germs on the buses. Parents are required to remain in their vehicles at the drop-off point.
Use of playground equipment is not allowed; therefore students should not come to summer school more than 15 minutes before the scheduled start time.
Upon entering the school buildings, students will sanitize their hands with the supervision of an adult. Signs and messages will be in highly visible locations promoting hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette. Social distance Xs will be marked at building entrances, water fill stations and bath rooms.
Snacks will not be provided and classes involving food will not be offered. Hydration stations will be available, where water bottles can be refilled. Students are encouraged to bring their own; disposable cups will be available for those without their own.
Students will be escorted to class and remain in the same classroom and “cohort” or remain as a group for a block of classes. Teachers will rotate among the blocks. The exceptions are archery, learn to skate and track and field.
Students riding buses or walking/biking will be dismissed first. Parents picking up students should not arrive until noon at the Middle School and 12:15 p.m. at Tainter.
Staff will be trained on all protocols within the plan, and school nurses will be available to answer questions at all times.
Board president Keven Jensen thanked the staff for the time and effort they have put into the plan.
