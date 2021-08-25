Registration deadline is Sept. 6 for a Raising A Thinking Child class to be offered free for residents of Barron, Burnett and Washburn counties. There is a $10 fee for out-of-county residents because materials need to be mailed to participants. Registry credit of 12 hours is available for $50 for anyone who participates in the class series.
The next series starts Sept. 14 and runs through Oct. 19, with morning or evening options. The morning option is from 9-10:15 a.m., and the evening option is from 8-9:15 p.m. This class is being held virtually over Zoom from the comfort of your home. All that is needed is a smartphone or a computer with a webcam.
RTC is an evidence-based parenting program for childcare providers, teachers, parents and caregivers of children ages 4 to 7 years that was developed and researched by Dr. Myrna Shure. This class will help parents teach a child how to think, not what to think.
Register today at bit.ly/TriCtyRTC.
For more information contact Missy Bablick at missy.bablick@wisc.edu or 715-537-6254.
