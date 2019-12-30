Register by Jan. 3 for Stepping On workshop

Registration is required by Friday, Jan. 3, for a Stepping On fall prevention series offered by the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Barron, Rusk and Washburn counties. The series begins Wednesday, Jan. 7, from 1-3 p.m. in Room 110 of the Barron County Government Center, 335 E. Monroe Ave., Barron.
The 7-week workshop helps participants recognize risks of falling, build physical strength and balance, and develop practical skills needed to avoid falling including safe footwear options. Participants will learn how medications play a role in the increasing risk of falling and how to identify hazards in the home.
To register, or for more information, call Peggy Schmidt at the ADRC at 715-537-6225 or email her at margaret.schmidt@co.barron,wi.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.