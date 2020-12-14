Region donates 3,800 shoeboxes

More than 3,800 Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts from northwest Wisconsin are now being processed to send to children all around the world.
“Praise the Lord that 3,807 children will receive shoebox gifts and hear about Jesus because of your efforts,” said Serena Butler, the upper Midwest regional manager for Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child.
Early in the week of Thanksgiving, volunteers loaded the shoebox gifts from churches and individuals in Burnett, Washburn and Sawyer counties as well as the northern portions of Polk, Barron and Rusk counties.
These gifts include toys, personal hygiene items and school supplies, and are often the first and only gift the children have ever received. Each shoebox also has materials to introduce the hope found in Jesus Christ.
“In a year when many churches have not been gathering together, and other groups were not meeting,” said Butler, “the number of gifts donated this year is amazing to see.”
OCC Area Coordinator Wyman Johnson of Webster said he was sincerely thankful for all the individuals and efforts that made this year’s collection possible. He gave special thanks to drop-off team leaders Joan Neidermire of Rice Lake, Denise Paullin from Hayward and Becky Lund from Sheldon.
“And a special thank you to Sue Temple (Spooner) for her extra work as our central drop-off leader,” he said.
Temple coordinated the collection of shoeboxes from the other drop-off sites as well as loading them for transport to the processing center in Chicago.
The truck initially lined up to take the shoeboxes was full, said Temple, and volunteers stayed late until a second truck could come.
“I believe that the reason God allowed it to work out that way is that the truck driver we had was totally ready to hear the gospel,” said Temple, “and he did hear it.”
Since its beginnings in 1993 through 2018 Operation Christmas Child, a ministry of Samaritan’s Purse, has distributed 178 million shoebox gifts to children in more than 160 countries around the world.
In 2018 alone, more than 10.5 million shoeboxes were collected, and individuals and churches in this area provided 4,036 of them.
For more information on how to get involved contact Wyman Johnson at 715-791-4952 or wymarjohnson@gmail.com, or go to www.samaritanspurse.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.