EAU CLAIRE — The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood shortage and must collect 10,000 additional blood products each week over the next month for the blood supply to recover and meet hospital and patient needs. Donors of all blood types — especially type O — and platelet donors are urged to make an appointment to give now and in the weeks ahead to overcome this current shortage.
According to website redcrossblood.org, the Knights of Columbus Rice Lake is hosting a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 1121 Nunn Ave., Rice Lake, but only a few appointments remain available. On Thursday, Oct. 7, drives are set from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Red Cedar Church, 1701 W. Allen St., Rice Lake, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Barron Electric Cooperative, 1434 Highway 25, Barron.
Drives set at the Elks Lodge in Rice Lake and Mosaic Technologies for this week are fully booked, according to the site.
Blood donor turnout has reached the lowest levels of the year as many delayed giving amid a return to the workplace and in-person learning, as well as a recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the country due to the Delta variant. As cases spiked in August, blood donor participation decreased about 10%, but blood product distributions to hospitals have remained strong, significantly outpacing blood donations in recent weeks.
Historically low inventory levels
The national Red Cross blood inventory is the lowest it’s been at this time of year since 2015, with less than a day’s supply of certain blood types in recent weeks. The supply of types O positive and O negative blood, the most needed blood types by hospitals, dropped to less than a half-day supply at times over the last month — well below the ideal five-day supply.
“Fall is typically a time when the blood supply rebounds as donors are more available to give than during the busy summer months, but this year has presented a unique and serious challenge,” said Dr. Pampee Young, chief medical officer for the Red Cross. “While it’s clear the pandemic continues to weigh heavily on our minds, the Red Cross asks the public to remember donating blood and platelets is essential to the many patients that rely on lifesaving transfusions every day.”
Don’t wait. People across the country depend on the generosity of blood donors. Make an appointment to give blood or platelets as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.
