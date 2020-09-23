Red Cross blood drives announced

Donors are sought for upcoming American Red Cross blood drives in the area. They include:

• Sept. 24: noon to 6 p.m. at the Barron County Government Center, 335 E. Monroe Ave., Barron;

• Sept. 28: noon to 6 p.m. at the Barron Area Community Center, 800 Memorial Drive, Barron;

• Sept. 30: Noon to 6 p.m. at Our House Senior Living/Assisted Care at 415 E. South St., Rice Lake.

Call 800-733-2767, go online to RedCrossBlood.org or download the free Red Cross Blood Donor app.

