After a long year’s pause, the Red Cedar Symphony is back for its annual free “Concert in the Park” at 7 p.m. on Aug. 3 at Veterans Memorial City Park in Rice Lake. This will be a string instruments-only concert — violins, violas, cellos and bass — featuring a delightful range of music from pops to classical. Pieces to be performed include the “Pink Panther” theme, John Phillip Sousa’s “Liberty Bell March,” and “Themes from the Moldau.” Two soloists will join the orchestra that evening as well: vocalist and Rice Lake music educator Mara Schack, singing hymns by Florence Price, and UW-Eau Claire professor of flute Tim Lane, performing Vivaldi’s “The Goldfinch.”
The symphony is disappointed not to have the entire orchestra performing, but sadly pandemic protocols for rehearsal space precluded the woodwinds and brass from participating in this concert. But musicians are planning for a full re-opening of their practice space in time for the fall concerts on Nov. 6 and 7, and can’t wait to all be playing together again.
As an added note, strings players who have always wanted to play with an orchestra and can play at Suzuki Book 4 level or higher still have time to give the symphony a try as rehearsals don’t start until late July. Check out the symphony’s website at redcedarsymphony.org for rehearsal and contact information if interested.
