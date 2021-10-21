The Red Cedar Symphony resumes its regular concert season beginning with fall concerts on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m. at Augustana Lutheran Church in Cumberland, and Sunday, Nov. 7, at 4 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church in Rice Lake.
Conductor and artistic director Ivar Lunde will lead the full orchestra through a program that includes such favorites as "An American in Paris" by George Gershwin and a medley from the "The Sound of Music," as well as Mozart’s lively and comic Der Schauspieldirektor and Mendelssohn’s impish Scherzo from his score for Shakespeare’s "A Midsummer Night’s Dream."
The concert will also feature two soloists, Timothy Lane playing the flute for Vivaldi’s Goldfinch concerto, and Rice Lake vocalist Mara Schack performing two spirituals by Florence Price, "Feet O’ Jesus" and "Trouble Done Come My Way."
Although the string sections of the orchestra played a Concert in the Park last August in Rice Lake, this will be the first time since March 2020 that all sections — strings, brass, woodwinds and percussion — will be performing together. We can’t wait to bring live classical music back to northwestern Wisconsin.
Concert tickets are $15 at the door, with those aged 21 and under admitted free. For more information visit redcedarsymphony.org.
Established in 1983 and housed at Bethany Lutheran Church in Rice Lake, the Red Cedar Symphony draws classical musicians from throughout northwestern Wisconsin, including Rice Lake, Osseo, Cumberland, Ladysmith, Spooner, Chetek, Gordon, Trego, Springbrook, Bruce, Hayward, Cable, Winter, Bloomer, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire and Foster.
