Red Cedar Church of Rice Lake held a Back to School Bash on Aug. 15, when over 500 filled backpacks were given away at a drive-thru giveaway from 8:30-11:30 a.m. It was open to students in Grades K-12 who were required to be present to receive one. This is one of a number of ways the church gives back to the community throughout the year.
