The Red Cedar Choir’s holiday concert, Sing We Now of Christmas, will feature the 50+ member choir directed by Beth Joosten, with guest performances by Holiday Brass quintet (Joe Erickson, Ana Traicoff-Stratioti, Gail Waldron, Bob Halverson and Mike Joosten); Aimee Pashby on flute, and Alana Laufman on oboe.
The choir will give two performances on Dec. 5 at 2 and 4 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 111 W Marshall St., Rice Lake. The program includes "Ubi Caritas," "Sing We Now of Christmas," "And the Glory of the Lord" (from Messiah), "All My Heart this Night Rejoices," "I Wonder as I Wander," "Pat-a pan," "Night of Silence/Silent Night" (audience sing-along), "Have You Seen the Newborn King?" "Coventry Carol," "Jesus, Jesus, Rest Your Head," "What Strangers Are These?" and "Go Where I Send Thee!"
The ensemble is accompanied by pianist Barb Lancaster of Chetek. Choir members will be wearing face masks; audience members are encouraged to mask. Free-will donations are encouraged to support the program.
The Red Cedar Choir is a joint effort between the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire — Barron County and UWECBC Continuing Education. It is comprised of campus students and community members who rehearse weekly during the fall and spring semesters. Joosten has been directing the group since 2012. For more information on the choir, visit ce.uwec.edu (search “choir”).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.