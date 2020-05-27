Red Barn Theatre cancels 2020 season

As a result of the continuing concern regarding safety

during the COVID-19 pandemic the Red Barn Theatre is cancelling the 2020 season.  It is a heartbreaking decision for the Board of Directors and Hardscrabble Players who have provided local theatre for 58 seasons. The  2020 year was to be the 59th season, which would again provide local entertainment as well as showcase new outdoor improvements as a result of a Barnstorm campaign.

   Those have already purchased certificates for season tickets you have three options:

•  1. Request a full refund,

• 2. Hold the ticket over to the 2021 season,

• 3. Donate it to the Red Barn to help cover our continuing 2020  expenses. 

   Call 715-234-8301 to make arrangements for season ticket certificates.

Continue to follow the Red Barn on its website and Facebook and watch for their return in 2021.

