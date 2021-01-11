Red Barn Theatre spokesman Gail Gifford announced Monday that with positive thoughts, as well as continued caution during the COVID-19 recovery, the theatre plans to open in late May. The summer lineup includes the following: May 26-June 5, "Fantasticks," a musical; June 16-June 26, "Ripcord," a comedy; July 7 to July 17, "Legally Blonde," a musical; July 28-Aug. 7, "Bus Stop," a drama; Aug. 11-Aug. 14, "Boys in Summer," a drama; Aug. 25-Sept. 4, "It Runs in the Family," a comedy/drama.
Season ticket prices remain at $68 for five shows while the individual ticket price is $17. "Boys in Summer" is not included in the season ticket.
