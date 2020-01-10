Red Barn's Barney Awards announced

The Red Barn Theatre’s annual Barney Awards were presented Jan. 3.  Back row, from left, are Jackson Liedl, Best Actor in a Lead Role in “A Gentleman and A Scroundrel’; Cathy Jones Wolf, Director Best Play ‘Mamma Mia!’; Jake Donze, Best Male Newcomer and Best Actor in a Supporting Role in ‘Mama Mia!’; Nancy Dutmer, Best Stage Set for ‘Lone Star Spirits.’ Front row, from left, are Amber Wolfe, Appreciation Award; Rachel Westberg, Best Female Actress in a Minor Support Role in ‘Lost in Yonkers’; Holly Wiesner, Best Actress in a Supporting Role in ‘Mamma Mia!’; Donna Gagner, Best Actress in a Lead Role in ‘Mamma Mia!’ and Victoria Drost, winner of the Nina Klauss Memorial Scholarship.

The Red Barn Theatre’s annual Barney Awards were presented Jan. 3.  Back row, from left, are Jackson Liedl, Best Actor in a Lead Role in “A Gentleman and A Scroundrel’; Cathy Jones Wolf, Director Best Play ‘Mamma Mia!’; Jake Donze, Best Male Newcomer and Best Actor in a Supporting Role in ‘Mama Mia!’; Nancy Dutmer, Best Stage Set for ‘Lone Star Spirits.’ Front row, from left, are Amber Wolfe, Appreciation Award; Rachel Westberg, Best Female Actress in a Minor Support Role in ‘Lost in Yonkers’; Holly Wiesner, Best Actress in a Supporting Role in ‘Mamma Mia!’; Donna Gagner, Best Actress in a Lead Role in ‘Mamma Mia!’ and Victoria Drost, winner of the Nina Klauss Memorial Scholarship.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments