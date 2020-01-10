The Red Barn Theatre’s annual Barney Awards were presented Jan. 3. Back row, from left, are Jackson Liedl, Best Actor in a Lead Role in “A Gentleman and A Scroundrel’; Cathy Jones Wolf, Director Best Play ‘Mamma Mia!’; Jake Donze, Best Male Newcomer and Best Actor in a Supporting Role in ‘Mama Mia!’; Nancy Dutmer, Best Stage Set for ‘Lone Star Spirits.’ Front row, from left, are Amber Wolfe, Appreciation Award; Rachel Westberg, Best Female Actress in a Minor Support Role in ‘Lost in Yonkers’; Holly Wiesner, Best Actress in a Supporting Role in ‘Mamma Mia!’; Donna Gagner, Best Actress in a Lead Role in ‘Mamma Mia!’ and Victoria Drost, winner of the Nina Klauss Memorial Scholarship.
Red Barn's Barney Awards announced
