Recognizing school crossing guards

Shown, from left, are Edie Apfel, Valerie Leair, James Hagen, Tanya Triplett, Pat Lefebvre and Larry Stowell. Missing are Judy Boettcher and Bethani Marincel.

In recognition of Adult School Crossing Guard Week, Jan. 13-17, the Rice Lake Area School District thanked their crossing guards a breakfast and $25 in Chamber bucks on Jan. 15. The crossing guards get a day off Monday, Jan. 20, when there is no school in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. An in-service is scheduled.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

