In recognition of Adult School Crossing Guard Week, Jan. 13-17, the Rice Lake Area School District thanked their crossing guards a breakfast and $25 in Chamber bucks on Jan. 15. The crossing guards get a day off Monday, Jan. 20, when there is no school in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. An in-service is scheduled.
Recognizing school crossing guards
