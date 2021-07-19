Barron County Treasurer Yvonne Ritchie is reminding residents that the 2020 postponed real estate taxes are due on or before July 31.

City of Rice Lake 2020 property taxes must be paid to the Rice Lake city clerk’s office. All other property taxes in Barron County must be paid to the Barron County treasurer.

Payments can be made online, in person, or by mail. The county also has a drop box by the main entrance on Monroe Avenue to the Barron County Government Center. Anyone who wants a receipt should enclose a self-addressed, stamped envelope with the tax payment.

Payment options, tax amounts and payment status can be found on the Barron County website at barroncountywi.gov. Click on the “Tax Data” tab to pay online with a credit card or by e-check (there are additional fees if using the online payment options).

Call 715-537-6280 for more information.

