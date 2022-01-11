With the restarting of the Conservation Club at Rice Lake Middle School, there has been high levels of interest from kids hoping to learn about the environment and experience the outdoors.
The club hasn't been active for a few years but Jerud Udelhofen, Safe Space supervisor at the middle school, reestablished the club back in November and about 50 kids have expressed interest in the club. Before school resumed after the start of the new year, the club held its first event, an ice fishing tournament on Dec. 29.
"I love the environment, I love the ability to teach the kids about the environment, how keep the environment clean and how we use our resources," Udelhofen said.
The goal of the student-led program is to engage students in wildlife activities and local environment. The group meets twice a month with both speakers and activities planned. Udelhofen said the club has talked about plans for conservation hikes, invasive plant removal, roadside clean-up and winter camping as possible activities.
The group is scheduled to have a presentation on trapping next week. Other activities the group hopes to do in the future include rollerblading, camping, canoeing, archery, horseback riding and studying of different animals. The club has discussed projects such as making bird houses and fishing line disposal tubes to be placed at area lakes to prevent unwanted fishing line polluting the water.
The Conservation Club is a school-sponsored organization and there is no cost to join. Udelhofen works in the Warrior Room at the middle school and he said the Conservation Club and its activities would be beneficial to many different students. Some of the students he works with may have difficult home lives and struggle academically.
"I know some of these kids would really benefit from not only going out into the environment but also having that interaction with adults," Udelhofen said.
The ice fishing tournament was held on Rice Lake and more than 20 students put on their warm-weather gear and strolled out on the lake. The middle school sponsored a raffle with Warrior apparel, and Blain’s Farm and Fleet donated a sit-n-fish bucket and a new ice fishing pole with tungsten jigs.
Ardisam’s Travis Alberg and his crew also volunteered that day, drilling holes and helping students fish. Artisam also provided six Eskimo ice shacks with heaters, and donated an Eskimo chair and an Ion hat for each student that participated.
Rewards were given for the biggest fish for each species. The winner in the crappie category was seventh-grader Alex Hajdasz, while reeling in the biggest perch and bluegill was sixth-grader was Brent Cocciante.
"There was a tremendous turnout with great camaraderie, lunch and fishing," Udelhofen said. "It was an exciting day for a few students that caught their very first fish. A big thanks to the families that participated and the donations, meal and equipment the students were able to use."
