The intersection of WIS 48 and West Avenue South in Rice Lake closed Wednesday, July 1, as part of the construction project around the US 53/WIS 48 interchange.
Once the WIS 48/West Avenue South intersection reopens, the US 53 southbound on-ramp from WIS 48 will close to motorists. The ramp closure is expected to be in place for four weeks. The detour for access to US 53 will utilize WIS 25 and US 8 through Barron.
The $5 million project includes completely reconstructing WIS 48 from West Avenue to Bear Paw Avenue, the WIS 48-West Avenue intersection with a roundabout and the north- and southbound US 53 ramp terminals at WIS 48 as roundabouts. Pavement marking and traffic signal installation also are planned to improve the Bear Paw Avenue intersection. Construction began April 20 and is scheduled to be completed in mid-November.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.