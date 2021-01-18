Want extra tools in your toolkit to help you with parenting? Raising a Thinking Child class is back. This class will help parents teach their child how to think, not what to think. Any and all parents, caregivers, or teachers with children between the ages of 4-7 are encouraged to attend.
Missy Bablick, human development and relationships educator at the UW-Extension Office in Barron, said, "This class is being held virtually over Zoom from the comfort of your home. All you need is a smartphone or a computer with a webcam."
Registration deadline is Jan. 26, and the next series starts Feb. 2 and runs through March 9. RTC is an evidence-based parenting program that was developed and researched by Dr. Myrna Shure.
Bablick said, "Please share this information with anyone you may know that would be interested or benefit from participating in this class. We depend on word of mouth and partnership/school sharing to get this information into the hands of parents. Also, direct invites can motivate someone to register and benefit their family for years to come."
If cost is a barrier to registering, scholarships are also available.
"We do not want cost to be a reason anyone does not register," Bablick said.
In addition to the knowledge gained, 12 hours of Registry credit is available for anyone who participates in the class series. Because this class is virtual, it is available across the state of Wisconsin although shipping fees may apply outside of Barron, Burnett, and Washburn counties. Register today at forms.gle/TajCvcwzDKjATSM87. For more information contact Bablick at: missy.bablick@wisc.edu or 715-537-6254.
