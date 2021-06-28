Rain settled in over the Indianhead region of northern Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon and with it not moving through with any great speed, the conditions forced track owners to cancel the Saturday night racing program at the Rice Lake Speedway.
Both the scheduled Kid's Night activities, including the bike drawings and the $1,000 to win Street Stock special as a part of the racing program, will be rescheduled. At this time, those dates have not been finalized but as soon as they are, they will be made available through official releases and posting to the track's Facebook page. Drivers and fans should watch for this announcement in the coming days.
In the meantime, attention focuses to this coming Saturday night for the annual Firecracker special at the track.
A full five division program will be presented including WISSOTA sanctioned Modifieds, Super Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Street Stocks and Pure Stocks and of course, the highlight to the program will be the fireworks display. Since the early 1960's, the 4th of July weekend has seen the speedway present a great fireworks show as a part of their holiday program and this will be the case once again this year.
Fans are encouraged to arrive early on Saturday and get their seats as a large crowd is expected for this annual tradition. Another tradition at the track on this weekend is the annual Barron County Relay at the Races and that will be held again as a part of the program. Rice Lake Tourism will be the presenting sponsor for this year's Firecracker special.
Race time is set for 7 p.m. and for any additional or late breaking news relative to the track, please check the speedway Facebook page or the track website ricelakespeedway.net.
On the following week, the July 10 race will highlight the second No Mystery feature race when the Super Stocks will be racing for a $1,000 top prize.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.