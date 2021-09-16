Raffle to benefit Barron County HCE

Chris Thompson of the Oak Grove HCE of Chetek sells raffle tickets at the Country Lane farmers market in Barron.

 Photo by Ruth Erickson

The Barron County Home and Community Education Association is once again selling tickets for a raffle that includes lap quilts, specialty baskets and a Kwik Trip gift card. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5 and are available from HCE members or at the Extension Office in the Barron County Government Center.

Proceeds benefit HCE projects. The drawing will be held Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. at the Barron County Government Center, 335 E. Monroe Ave., Barron. Winners need not be present to win.

