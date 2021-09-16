Raffle to benefit Barron County HCE

The Barron County Home and Community Education Association is once again selling tickets for a raffle that includes lap quilts, specialty baskets and a Kwik Trip gift card. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5 and are available from HCE members or at the Extension Office in the Barron County Government Center.
Proceeds benefit HCE projects. The drawing will be held Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. at the Barron County Government Center, 335 E. Monroe Ave., Barron. Winners need not be present to win.
