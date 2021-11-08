The Rice Lake Chamber of Commerce has announced that raffle tickets are now on sale for a chance to win a Weatherby 6.5 Creedmoor rifle, a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol, a Savage 110 rifle with scope or a Henry U.S. Survival AR-7. The tickets sell at one for $5, three for $10 or seven for $20. They are also being sold at Dairy State Bank and the Chamber office.
The raffle is part of the 17th annual Hunters Feed on Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Chamber building. Hunters and nonhunters alike are invited to enjoy a free lunch of hamburgers and hot dogs hot off the grill, baked beans, chips and beverage. Before or after the meal, the public is encouraged to purchase raffle tickets.
Raffle winners need not be present to win. Funds raised from the raffle go toward youth scholarships and the Chamber's community fund.
Those who submit a photo of themselves with a past trophy, unique or special deer by Nov. 16 for the picture board will have a chance of winning a $50 Farm & Fleet gift card. Voting will determine the People's Choice winner.
