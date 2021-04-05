Dr. Kent Shifferd, professor emeritus at Northland College in Ashland, will share his study of and thoughts on the 23rd Psalm at the Sunday service with members of the Blue Hills Unitarian-Universalists.
Most Christians knowing this particular psalm by heart will appreciate hearing Shifferd’s broader illumination of its content. Revealing different English translations and commentary from a rabbi generates reflection on the greater meaning exposed by a focused reading of the psalm. Discussion will follow Kent’s enlightening service.
The service begins at 10 a.m. on Zoom. The internet link will be sent to members, although all interested are invited to take part. Visitors may contact Ken Hood at ken@bluehillsuu.org for the link needed. Those lacking cyberlink connection or equipment to enable participation are invited to meet in the fellowship hall located at 230 W. Messenger St., masked and distanced, to watch the presentation on large screen zoom.
