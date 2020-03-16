On Sunday, Rep. Romaine Robert Quinn announced that he will not be seeking re-election to the Wisconsin 75th Assembly District.
“Serving in the state assembly has been the honor of a lifetime. Words cannot describe how privileged I feel to have been able to be the voice for our area down in Madison. I will be forever grateful to those that put their trust in me.”
When asked why he’s not running, Quinn stated that he wants to spend more time back in the district with his family.
“Some of my colleagues spend extra time in Madison because they enjoy the time away from home—I’m the exact opposite. As my wife and I plan to start our own family, I want to know that I will be home when I’m needed the most. Although my work in Madison is incredibly important, family comes first.”
Quinn will serve out his term through January, at which time his replacement will be sworn in. The filing deadline to run for state assembly is June 1, with the election being held this November.
“From serving on the city council in Rice Lake to being in the state assembly for the past 6 years, I have always done my best to put people before politics. My desire to see our area families and communities succeed will certainly not go away, and I will be working hard this year to make sure that whoever follows me into office will bring the same common sense, conservative message to Madison.”
