Ralph Sokup, 93, of Rice Lake, received a Quilt of Valor on Aug. 14 at the Veterans Memorial City Park in Rice Lake to recognize and honor his service to country. Quilts of Valor Foundation volunteer Kathy Krug said Sokup was with an Engineer Group in the Philippines in WWII and made landing strips for the planes. He then went to Japan as part of America's cleanup after the war.
After returning home, Sokup played drums in many local bands including with his father's Vic Sokup Orchestra at the Sokup's Tavern and Dance Hall. He also used to harvest ice out of Rice Lake. In later years, Sokup was the caretaker of the Bohemian National Cemetery in Haugen. He is also known for his display of Christmas lights at his home each holiday season.
