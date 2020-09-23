As daylight shortens, and temperatures and leaves fall, a summer resident is brightening assisted living facilities, hospitals and restaurants by giving away his painted pumpkins.
Paul L. Lemler, who lives on Hemlock Lake near Mikana, not only has a talent for catching the big ones.
He paints fish as well as cats, dogs, monarch butterflies, roses and other designs on pumpkins and gives them away.
He buys the pumpkins from a farmer in area, who picks out his best ones for the paintings.
The 93-year-old Lemler said a doctor at one hospital offered to pay up to $75 for a custom-painted pumpkin and he could have gotten a dozen orders. He declined, not interested in doing it as a business but rather as a gesture of good will.
He was chagrined, however, when he dropped a painted pumpkin off at Ed’s Pit Stop in Birchwood, and the gal who was working asked where he got the nice decals. After that, he started applying a thicker coat of paint so people could plainly see that they were hand painted.
Born and raised in Milwaukee, Lemler entered the university there intending to become an art teacher. He did, in fact, teach art evenings at a vocational school, but his skill as a designer led him to Amity, a company whose designed wallets and handbags dominated the leather goods indiustry and were sold to a wide range of stores— from Wal-Mart to Nieman Marcus.
As business picked up, Lemler set up an office in New York, greeted by first name all the attendants on his frequent flights to and from Milwaukee and New York, and then began traveling the world—Puerto Rico, South American and Europe—on business.
In his retirement years, he has found a liking to this area where his Uncle John lived. (a successful man that is unfortunately is most widely known for a former dump that bears his name.)
The retiree and his wife Shirley plan to stay at their summer home until the election.
With eight children, 19 grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren, they have a choice of places to spend the winter—their home in West Bend, their condo in Puerto Rico, their oldest daughter’s place in New Mexico, or two of their sons’ places in California or Mesa, Ariz.
Not among their winter destinations are the homes of their sons who live in Upper Michigan and Cornucopia, a small town up north.
Since recuperating from a fall at Dove Healthcare-Rice Lake, Lemler has returned each fall with painted pumpkins for the receptionist’s counter and fireplace.
Dove’s activity director Nadine Williams said, “He is a pretty amazing artist isn’t he! He hasn’t brought pumpkins here yet this year, but would expect a couple before too long.”
She added, “In addition to the pumpkins, which he has done for us every year since we opened in Rice Lake, he also hand-painted 4 dozen Christmas tree ornaments while he was rehabbing here in 2016, which we have used on the tree in our front reception area each year. Every one of them is different and each is a little work of art!
“Paul has also painted signs and banners for us in the past (ie. for our Rehab Reunion Picnic, to publicize Dove Healthcare’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s events, etc). He loves to share his art!!”
