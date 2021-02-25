Starting this week, the Rice Lake Public Library will be open until 7 p.m. on Fridays. Staff is excited to be expanding hours to better serve patrons. There is still a limit of 20 patrons in the building. Masks are required and available for those who do not have their own. There is limited seating available, no toys or games, and no in-person programming at this time. Staff encourages everyone to keep their visits brief. The library is still offering curbside service, which can be scheduled by calling 715-234-4861.
The library has a new offering: Teen Book Boxes. Teen Book Boxes are a free subscription box of young adult books from the library for those in grades 7-12. To participate, go to the library website and fill out the Google form linked on the Teen Book Box page to let staff know what type of reading is preferred. Library staff will include two handpicked books based on your preferences, a snack or craft, and a personalized letter explaining the book choices and recommended read-a-like. Teens will receive a call or email within 48 hours to let them know their box is ready for pickup at the library. Fill out the review bookmarks in each book to let staff know how they did and request another set the following month.
Anyone with children can request a Grab & Go craft bag, which changes each week, with simple activities for kids of all ages. Most supplies are provided. For adults and teens, check out our Take & Make bags or Book Club bags. Experience Kits are available for patrons of all ages. Kits include an activity of some sort, from embroidery to cake decorating, games for a variety of ages, and much more. To find a full list of kits, check out our website or search ‘Experience Kits’ on our catalog.
A variety of virtual programs are available through our social media channels. Check out the schedule below or call for more details. Patrons can also find a wealth of resources on our website, rlpl.org, under the “At Home Resources” tab.
